Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reviving PJS reed engine - severe lack of power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Phoenix Age 52 Posts 2 Reviving PJS reed engine - severe lack of power Rebuilt my old PJS reed engine (I believe the last time it ran was about 15 yrs ago)

It ran flawlessly for many years - yank your arms out pull out of the hole.



New crank and seals (1985 crank - what was in it)

New Wiseco pistons (76mm - 1mm over stock, double ring) 5.5 thousands clearance, skirts cut and intake holes added, copying the old single ring piston's mods.



I had to recut the squish bands - sunk them .015" to clean up one from FOD. I made sure to blend into the domes too.

.040 head gasket

stock base gaskets

BR8EV plugs.

91 octane with Yamalube at 40:1



I ran a stock ignition way back when and am now. I cannot recall if there was any timing advance run.



All the reeds except one petal are sealing and the one petal is only open .020" or so (should seal right up with any back pressure).



I have NOT done a compression test (duh... yeah, I know, check it).



Carb is spotless inside - have not put new diaphragms in it, all looked excellent. All fuel lines and pickups are clean and clear.



Engine started right up and runs flawlessly but it doesn't have any hp.



Only two things that have changed are a "new" ignition and the sunken squish band. The arm that controls the needle/seat in the carb may be bent.



Anyone have static compression numbers? My fuzzy memory says 180-185 psi. Would a .015" change in squish make THAT much of a difference? (I plan on decking .015 off tomorrow).



What about timing? I don't ever recall screwing with it. Seems I always ran stock settings.



Plug reads are great - perfect color.

Static runs (ski against dock, hood off, tuning carb) are good. Quality throttle response, good run at load.



Riding it, on the other hand, is bad. Sluggish/no response. NO pull off idle or low range rpm and probably down 1500 rpm on top.



Anyone have thoughts? It has to be something simple that I'm missing. The engine always ripped.



Does anyone know what reeds were used? Seems they were (1987?) KX250, but I'd like verification.



