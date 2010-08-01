Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Kawasaki 750ZXI internal water leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Phoenix Age 49 Posts 32 1997 Kawasaki 750ZXI internal water leak I took my jetski to the lake and noticed significant amount of water in the engine compartment. In about an hour of riding it got about 7-8". First I drained it and let it stay in the water for 10-15 mins but no water was getting inside. I took it to mechanic but they could not find any internal leaks and neither did they find a leak when running it of the hose. So probably the leak occurs when the engine is running at higher revolutions with more internal pressure in the cooling system. I looked at Seloc manual, but this book is not worth the paper it is printed on, nothing or almost nothing on the cooling system there. Took it to the lake alone today and the water leak was even faster, again nothing in still water but after 30mins of riding - another 9-10". Still could not find the leak. I will take it to the lake tomorrow morning early, so there will be not much traffic and water will be still and try to run it without the seat to see where it comes from. Any suggestions? Also Im thinking about getting auxiliary bilge pump and hooking it for safety. Thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

