Brand new kerker exhaust
While dealing with all this exhaust catastrophe, I think I can get a brand new full kerker exhaust for the same price as the used stock setup I've been sourcing. It's actually cheaper because the shipping is free.
question is, I heard this isn't much of a performance pipe, more for sound... it's a stock kehein 38mm carb. Will this need to be rejetted/tuned for the kerker pipe?
thanks guys
