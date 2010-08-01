Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand new kerker exhaust #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 263 Brand new kerker exhaust While dealing with all this exhaust catastrophe, I think I can get a brand new full kerker exhaust for the same price as the used stock setup I've been sourcing. It's actually cheaper because the shipping is free.



question is, I heard this isn't much of a performance pipe, more for sound... it's a stock kehein 38mm carb. Will this need to be rejetted/tuned for the kerker pipe?



