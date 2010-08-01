Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx has me scratching my head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location wa Age 23 Posts 9 750sx has me scratching my head i just finished painting and putting my jet ski all back together and I can't get the thing to run. I grew up riding dirt bikes so I know my way around two strokes fairly well. The motor I have never seen run, i bought two project jet skis a couple months ago and one of the motors was disconnected. I took it apart and everything looked good. I put a new stator in it and put a single keihin carb on it as well. The carb came off of another 750 that I had rode all summer the year prior. I have the motor in the ski and it'll turn over but will never fire up. Compression is 150 on both sides, it has a strong spark and a brand new battery I've put two different e boxes in it and neither seem to make a difference. The jets are 140 and 75. I don't think that's a issue because the carb was on a running ski from before. High and low speed screws are set at 7/8 turn out. The motor is totally stock. My only thoughts are electrical. Anyone have any thoughts, or possible ways to troubleshoot. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) tstrobel Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

