Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 650SX Performance/Restore #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 24 Posts 1 1993 650SX Performance/Restore Good morning everyone. I have a pair of 1993 Kawasaki 650SXs and recently became intrigued with the thought of beefing one of them up tremendously. As they sit right now, they have been in the brutal sun for about 3 years and the trim and pads are all sun-rotted and cracked. Today I bought all the fixings for the pads, side trim, etc to at least make them somewhat freshened up. These skis have been in our family for the last 7ish years and when we bought them they had about 40 hours each on them. They have never been rebuilt/tuned/jetted/toyed with since we got them and I'm sure there is probably over 150 hours on them now. They both start just fine and run just fine, but I have been becoming bored because it just doesn't have the punch or the adrenaline factor that I enjoy with my motorcycles/cars. I want to start with a rebuild and maybe start putting some go-fast parts on one of them, but 2-stroke motors are a foreign thing to me. I have a basic understanding of how they work and how they are put together but other than that I have little knowledge on how they work in a marine application. So basically, I want to get into the motor and do some performance upgrades and most likely do a rebuild, but I don't know where to start or what the best path is. Any help would be greatly appreciated! I wouldn't mind calling and chatting with people about where to go from here if that's more comfortable to you rather than in a forum setting.



