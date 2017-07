Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98' Seadoo XPL #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 269 98' Seadoo XPL For Sale:



1998' Seadoo XPL, needs top end, leaned out due to fuel. Bottom end good. Video embedded below. Lost title to it. I have key and all electronics are good except for lenses on 2 smaller gauges.



Trailer not included.



$1000 obo. Please PM with fair cash offers, and your contact phone number. I will call you.



Location: Raleigh, NC.

































Last edited by 1983; Today at 02:45 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) ilovehotdogz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules