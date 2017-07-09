Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650 X2 overheating #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 180 650 X2 overheating First of all, anyone recognize this ski? It has custom paint...from GA, maybe FL.

20170709_134821.jpg20170709_134834.jpg



Figured Id post in the main thread since its just the 650 motor, nothing X2 special. This is like the 3rd project I have going.

Bought this thing supposedly rideable. 180psi. Bunch of goodies.

It was overheating due to a busted head gasket (copper) leaking into the cooling jackets.

Got another SS gasket, still wouldn't seal right.

Planed the Mariner head down, seemed to seal better, but lost a few pounds of compression in the front cylinder.

Pulled the motor, honed the cylinder, cleaned it up and back together.

Seems to cool fine, no real air out the pisser like before, but the front cylinder is getting wayyyy too hot. Just the front cylinder though.

Added dual cooling, ran the lines all the different ways I could, no real effect.



The question is, has anyone ever experienced just the front cylinder overheating? Does it have something to do with some of the aftermarket parts? Everything looked fine when I pulled it apart.

Thanks for the help!!!! Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



1989 JS300SX (for sale) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,134 Re: 650 X2 overheating do a leak down test you may have an air leak causing the motor to run lean , also check the cooling passage in the cylinder for obstruction .



