  1. Today, 01:13 PM #1
    650 X2 overheating

    First of all, anyone recognize this ski? It has custom paint...from GA, maybe FL.
    20170709_134821.jpg20170709_134834.jpg

    Figured Id post in the main thread since its just the 650 motor, nothing X2 special. This is like the 3rd project I have going.
    Bought this thing supposedly rideable. 180psi. Bunch of goodies.
    It was overheating due to a busted head gasket (copper) leaking into the cooling jackets.
    Got another SS gasket, still wouldn't seal right.
    Planed the Mariner head down, seemed to seal better, but lost a few pounds of compression in the front cylinder.
    Pulled the motor, honed the cylinder, cleaned it up and back together.
    Seems to cool fine, no real air out the pisser like before, but the front cylinder is getting wayyyy too hot. Just the front cylinder though.
    Added dual cooling, ran the lines all the different ways I could, no real effect.

    The question is, has anyone ever experienced just the front cylinder overheating? Does it have something to do with some of the aftermarket parts? Everything looked fine when I pulled it apart.
    Thanks for the help!!!!
    Anyone in South GA, lets ride.

    The Fleet:
    1993 650 X2
    1990 JS550
    1986 JS550
    1989 JS300 (for sale)
    1989 JS300SX (for sale)
  2. Today, 02:02 PM #2
    Re: 650 X2 overheating

    do a leak down test you may have an air leak causing the motor to run lean , also check the cooling passage in the cylinder for obstruction .
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
  3. Today, 02:21 PM #3
    Re: 650 X2 overheating

    Checked the cooling passages when I pulled it apart. I dont have the stuff to do a leakdown check, but the seals in the bottom end looked good.
    Anyone in South GA, lets ride.

    The Fleet:
    1993 650 X2
    1990 JS550
    1986 JS550
    1989 JS300 (for sale)
    1989 JS300SX (for sale)
  4. Today, 02:56 PM #4
    Re: 650 X2 overheating

    How could you tell that the seals looked good without testing them? Visual inspection doesnt do a whole lot. Post full specs. intake, carbs, etc.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
