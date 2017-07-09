First of all, anyone recognize this ski? It has custom paint...from GA, maybe FL.
20170709_134821.jpg20170709_134834.jpg
Figured Id post in the main thread since its just the 650 motor, nothing X2 special. This is like the 3rd project I have going.
Bought this thing supposedly rideable. 180psi. Bunch of goodies.
It was overheating due to a busted head gasket (copper) leaking into the cooling jackets.
Got another SS gasket, still wouldn't seal right.
Planed the Mariner head down, seemed to seal better, but lost a few pounds of compression in the front cylinder.
Pulled the motor, honed the cylinder, cleaned it up and back together.
Seems to cool fine, no real air out the pisser like before, but the front cylinder is getting wayyyy too hot. Just the front cylinder though.
Added dual cooling, ran the lines all the different ways I could, no real effect.
The question is, has anyone ever experienced just the front cylinder overheating? Does it have something to do with some of the aftermarket parts? Everything looked fine when I pulled it apart.
Thanks for the help!!!!