  Today, 12:22 PM #1
    p@blo
    p@blo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie p@blo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Poland
    Age
    41
    Posts
    6

    F1 Flashing Code 1-4 ?

    I can not find anywhere, what is code 1-4? (1 long and 4 short )
    Today my f-12 started flashing f1. Can someone help?
    Thanks
    4 x Honda Aquatrax f-12
    1 x Honda Aquatrax f-15X
  Today, 12:55 PM #2
    p@blo
    p@blo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie p@blo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Poland
    Age
    41
    Posts
    6

    Re: F1 Flashing Code 1-4 ?

    is it a problem with 3rd injector? or something else?
    4 x Honda Aquatrax f-12
    1 x Honda Aquatrax f-15X
  Today, 02:12 PM #3
    pokey79
    pokey79 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Louisiana
    Age
    37
    Posts
    52

    Re: F1 Flashing Code 1-4 ?

    • Loose or poorly connected No. 3 injector
    connector
    • Open or short circuit in the No. 3 injector
    wire
    • Faulty No. 3 injector
