F1 Flashing Code 1-4 ?
I can not find anywhere, what is code 1-4? (1 long and 4 short )
Today my f-12 started flashing f1. Can someone help?
Thanks
Re: F1 Flashing Code 1-4 ?
is it a problem with 3rd injector? or something else?
Re: F1 Flashing Code 1-4 ?
• Loose or poorly connected No. 3 injector
connector
• Open or short circuit in the No. 3 injector
wire
• Faulty No. 3 injector
