I can not find anywhere, what is code 1-4? (1 long and 4 short )

Today my f-12 started flashing f1. Can someone help?

Thanks

Today my f-12 started flashing f1. Can someone help?

Thanks

is it a problem with 3rd injector? or something else?

• Loose or poorly connected No. 3 injector connector
• Open or short circuit in the No. 3 injector wire
• Faulty No. 3 injector

connector

• Open or short circuit in the No. 3 injector

wire

