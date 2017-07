Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cleaning out garage #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Menifee, CA Age 24 Posts 80 Cleaning out garage Let me know if you need anything that you see.

stock exhaust needs small coupler. Manifold support bolt is broken off in threads$100

stator/flywheel/bendix/cover $150

ask for other prices on things you see,will sell other stuff pretty cheap.

Big pin flywheel cover is off 96 zxi

have 4 1100 motor mounts, tone of 650/750 motor mounts some with bolt. Attached Images IMG_2458.JPG (2.35 MB, 13 views)

