300sx conversion ski thread.

Ok, so I picked up a 300sx yesterday. It is missing the pump and ride plate.



Motor should be good since it was torn down for pump issues, has been in a garage but hasn't ran since 2010.



I'm thinking about putting a full mod PP 550 engine in with a Factory Pipe, but I'm not a fan of the 440 pump due to it's bad low end power.



I'm considering a Rhaas kit with a low pitch impeller and a custom drive shaft.



Need in some advice here on where to start this project.



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, PJS Top Loader, Skat 9-17, -2" AM Pole, MSD total loss. 54mph.



No 300sx Rhaas kit yet. Have heard that he is working on one though.

-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

