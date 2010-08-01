Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetski SX-R KAWASAKI "King of Stand Up's" #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location Lewis in Santa Monica, CA Age 58 Posts 133 Blog Entries 1 Jetski SX-R KAWASAKI "King of Stand Up's" For over 40 years, Kawasaki Jet Ski® watercraft have supplied high-powered thrills on the water and the Jet Ski SX-R is a continuation of the legacy.



Kawasaki was kind enough to invite us out to a private demo at the Aquatic Capitol of America in Long Beach California. We had the opportunity to see and ride the 2017 SX-R. Featuring a 1,498cc inline four stroke engine. Right out of the box the performance was evident. Excellent off the line acceleration, broader torque range and lets not forget that it runs on pump gas. Life just got a little better.



We want to thank Kawasaki for hosting a wonderful day out in the water. It's always great to meet with industry leaders of our watercraft community who are hard at work behind the scenes. Special thanks to Jon, Aaron and the rest of the Kawasaki crew for a wonderful experience.



Jet Ski SX-R is here and ready to reclaim Kawasakis status as the king of stand-up watercraft.​



For more SX-R information visit:

https://www.kawasaki.com/Products/2017-Jet-Ski-SX-R



Share & Tag: #wcwcc #kawasaki



Join the #1 watercraft club in the west coast:

http://wcwcc.com/



ADVENTURE AWAITS!



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/pages/West-C...61331617330846

https://twitter.com/pwc_westcoast

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiz...j3HEsb86SVcaPg



Meet Up:

http://www.meetup.com/West-Coast-Wat...rn-California/



Website:

www.wcwcc.com





West Coast WaterCraft Club

2016 Seadoo 300 RXP-X and RXT-XSocial Media:Meet Up:Website: Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) X-Rated Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules