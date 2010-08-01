Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: hydrospace hull for sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2002 Location florida Age 46 Posts 477 hydrospace hull for sale 07 fl title $2700$ complete except for motor and electronics front bulkhead and hood have been modified to fit other motors the #13 been removed call or text me for more info or pics 863-606-4430 james

includes:

shop stand on wheels

hood

throttle cable

skat trak steering cable

stock modified intake grate

tbm ride plate

gas tank

drive shaft

stock pump

fresh graphics

fresh jettrim

stock modified pole and steering

x metal bars

new midshaft bearings

pwc front sponsons

r-d rear sponsons

custom hull extensions

primer

gold pole lock100_0237.JPG100_0233.JPG100_0231.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules