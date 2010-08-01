07 fl title $2700$ complete except for motor and electronics front bulkhead and hood have been modified to fit other motors the #13 been removed call or text me for more info or pics 863-606-4430 james
includes:
shop stand on wheels
hood
throttle cable
skat trak steering cable
stock modified intake grate
tbm ride plate
gas tank
drive shaft
stock pump
fresh graphics
fresh jettrim
stock modified pole and steering
x metal bars
new midshaft bearings
pwc front sponsons
r-d rear sponsons
custom hull extensions
primer
gold pole lock