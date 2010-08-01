pxctoday

  Today, 08:15 AM
    jimmy w
    jimmy w is offline
    PWCToday Guru jimmy w's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2002
    Location
    florida
    Age
    46
    Posts
    477

    hydrospace hull for sale

    07 fl title $2700$ complete except for motor and electronics front bulkhead and hood have been modified to fit other motors the #13 been removed call or text me for more info or pics 863-606-4430 james
    includes:
    shop stand on wheels
    hood
    throttle cable
    skat trak steering cable
    stock modified intake grate
    tbm ride plate
    gas tank
    drive shaft
    stock pump
    fresh graphics
    fresh jettrim
    stock modified pole and steering
    x metal bars
    new midshaft bearings
    pwc front sponsons
    r-d rear sponsons
    custom hull extensions
    primer
    gold pole lock
