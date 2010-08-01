I have a gtr 215. And was wondering if anyone ever had there solas impeller nose cone seal come lose and walk it's way up the impeller shaft a bit.... and if it caused your ski to seem as if it was only half power and half the acceleration? Mine did and after inspection of impeller I noticed that the green aluminum cone seal had come lose and walked up the shaft a few inches. Impeller and wear ring still looked good... my first thought was it had chewed somthing up through the impeller.... any thoughts.... picture for attention