PWC Insurance?
Who do you have for insurance and what kind of coverage do you have?
Just got a quote from our Allstate agent on our 2006 F-12X:
$100K liability
$1000 emergency services
$1000 medical payments per person
Property: $3500 ski / $350 ski equipment
Repair cost option included
Uninsured watercraft included
$250 deductible
Total cost $330/yr
I would love to hear your opinions/comments/suggestions. What do you think and should I adjust coverage amounts? Or can you suggest a good company that is reputable and insures watercraft?
Thanks in advance!
