Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PWC Insurance? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Florida Posts 5 PWC Insurance? Who do you have for insurance and what kind of coverage do you have?

Just got a quote from our Allstate agent on our 2006 F-12X:

$100K liability

$1000 emergency services

$1000 medical payments per person

Property: $3500 ski / $350 ski equipment

Repair cost option included

Uninsured watercraft included

$250 deductible



Total cost $330/yr



I would love to hear your opinions/comments/suggestions. What do you think and should I adjust coverage amounts? Or can you suggest a good company that is reputable and insures watercraft?



