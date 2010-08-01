Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: stx 1100 di getting a non di motor! help needed #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2007 Location dillon co. Age 54 Posts 1,146 stx 1100 di getting a non di motor! help needed do i have to change the gas tank fuel pick up? can i use the throttle cable that has the splitter ? can i use di exhaust on non di manifold? i took out wiring harness and just left the start/stop and gauges and speedometer wires, will be deleting oil injection and stator cooling, anything else i need to know! thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules