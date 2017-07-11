https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKQ-seJ_yaw
So this ski found its way into my garage this evening. I'd seen it up for sale on Kijiji (Canada's Craigslist) a couple days ago. Turns out this guy picked it up two days before his holidays, camping at the lake with his family, rode it for 3 minutes and the thing lost all power. Says it idles fine in the water but dies under throttle and starts right back up. I've dealt with this a couple of times. Most times its a stator. So he left to go back to his family camping while i take a look and see if i can get this thing running for the rest of his vacation. I have new exciter and pulser coils kicking around so i figured i would rebuild a stator for him and get it going. I go to check the smooth-ness of the crank bearings while I've got the flywheel cover off and i hear this... click/crunch sound as i rotate the flywheel... The bearings feel as well as they sound... I already had to break it to him that he didn't buy a 750...
He was told it has a PJS cylinder and i cant find any sort of markings. What would i be looking for?