Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: This doesn't sound good.... #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location MB, Canada Age 25 Posts 142 This doesn't sound good.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKQ-seJ_yaw



So this ski found its way into my garage this evening. I'd seen it up for sale on Kijiji (Canada's Craigslist) a couple days ago. Turns out this guy picked it up two days before his holidays, camping at the lake with his family, rode it for 3 minutes and the thing lost all power. Says it idles fine in the water but dies under throttle and starts right back up. I've dealt with this a couple of times. Most times its a stator. So he left to go back to his family camping while i take a look and see if i can get this thing running for the rest of his vacation. I have new exciter and pulser coils kicking around so i figured i would rebuild a stator for him and get it going. I go to check the smooth-ness of the crank bearings while I've got the flywheel cover off and i hear this... click/crunch sound as i rotate the flywheel... The bearings feel as well as they sound... I already had to break it to him that he didn't buy a 750...



He was told it has a PJS cylinder and i cant find any sort of markings. What would i be looking for? Attached Images 20170711_205037.jpg (5.31 MB, 3 views)

20170711_205112.jpg (5.63 MB, 2 views) 20170711_205118.jpg (5.49 MB, 2 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 169 Re: This doesn't sound good.... Look under the intake manifold, it looks like a PJS reed cylinder. It should say have a pjs logo or say performance jet ski. There may also be a T and a few l's indicating the port job. Looks like someone spent some money building it at one time.



