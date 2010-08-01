Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Cable nut upgrade question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Florida Posts 5 Cable nut upgrade question When replacing the plastic cable nuts with aluminum ones do you guys buy new cable seals and keepers as well? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 25 Posts 192 Re: Cable nut upgrade question keepers are usually good, rubber seal kinda gets a little beat up i replace the rubber #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,294 Re: Cable nut upgrade question Busted one once, a nut #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,390 Re: Cable nut upgrade question I only replace the keeper and grommet if they're missing. Otherwise just reuse them. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



