  Today, 10:23 PM #1
    dross99_si
    Cable nut upgrade question

    When replacing the plastic cable nuts with aluminum ones do you guys buy new cable seals and keepers as well?
  Today, 10:29 PM #2
    Sev1n
    Re: Cable nut upgrade question

    keepers are usually good, rubber seal kinda gets a little beat up i replace the rubber
  Today, 10:39 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Re: Cable nut upgrade question

    Busted one once, a nut
  Today, 10:55 PM #4
    Myself
    Re: Cable nut upgrade question

    I only replace the keeper and grommet if they're missing. Otherwise just reuse them.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
