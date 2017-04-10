Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550/750 conversion pipe experience #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2013 Location Detroit Rock City Posts 48 JS550/750 conversion pipe experience This part of the project has been ongoing since fall of 2016 and rather than tack this on to the build of the ski itself I wanted to start a thread to share this experience with the masses.



I started off with a concept for hydroforming and a general shape. More photos of the blank shape and hydroforming are in my winter build thread that I started a couple years back.



20170410_173713.jpg



Next came the packaging. I tucked the pipe as close to the motor as possible and tack welded it to the top pipe flange. I think the fattest section is a 5 inch diameter and with the pipe tucked up to the motor I had roughly 1/2 inch clearance to the hull. I had to locally indent a couple places for clearance. The starter lug and cooling water inlet come to mind. Here is the initial mock-up of the bracket which will tie the pipe to 3 of the flywheel cover bolts. Lesson learned from the frankenstiened KX500 pipe I cobbled together last year: you need more than 1 fastening point to support a pipe this heavy.

20170703_140653.jpg



The cardboard template became a carefully trimmed piece of 40something stainless.

20170703_162654.jpg



The bracket was welded to the pipe and then the fitment and exit strategy are worked out.

20170703_180525.jpg



I opted to go with a center bleed exhaust exit per the recommendations of an esteemed PWCtoday member. More on that later. The forward most part of the pipe was capped with a dome as far forward as possible to still be able to install the pipe with the engine mounted in position. Here is the finalized pipe.

20170704_140307.jpg



I did the final installation in the ski and prepped it for the first water test.

20170706_185853.jpg20170706_185902.jpg



For the water test I managed to talk a friend of mine with a modern sit down to come out to act as a recovery vessel. Oddly enough, nothing broke and aside from a little mix up on fuel lines the water test went great. The biggest thing to take away from this for me is how quiet the center bleed pipes are. Last summer I remember this thing to be obnoxious with the end bleed pipe and gutted waterbox. Now all of a sudden my friend pointed out that he barely hear the exhaust.



My hat is off to Kurt for giving me some direction on building this pipe especially the center bleed recommendation. This has been a cool little fabrication project. Now I am tempted to try another revision or 2 of the hydroforming shape.



The next few trips to the lake will be dedicated to getting the carbs dialed in for decent responce. (there is something left to be desired.)



I'm curious to hear your thoughts on this pipe. '84 JS550 Big Pin 750 twin carb (Pump swap to follow) 40mph by GPS

