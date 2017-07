Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 650sx bogging down when strait up and down in the water??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Maquoketa Iowa Age 19 Posts 6 1989 650sx bogging down when strait up and down in the water??? My 650sx recently started to bog down and loose all power when I let the back of the ski sink down into the water standing it strait up and down? My X2 never used to do it but started doing the same thing last year. Once you hold it wide open and let it clean out on for a bit it runs perfectly fine again until I try standing it up and down again?? Anyone else ever experience this or had this issue





