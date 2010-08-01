Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster spark but won't crank all the way #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2006 Location Boise, Idaho Posts 276 Waveblaster spark but won't crank all the way I have a Waveblaster II 760 and it has never ran since I bought it. I bought a new battery and tried cranking it over today for the first time and it was getting spark but would only crank like one revolution. The crank turns over by hand just like my 701. I noticed it had a blown fuse, the store is out so I will have to get another one. I used a small jumper fuse to try and start it in the mean time and that is how I am finding the weak crank with and with out the plugs in.



Any ideas... 1994 SS Xi

