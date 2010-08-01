pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:18 PM #1
    Erikbell714
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    77

    650 Kawasaki stator/cover/flywheel/bendix

    All parts in good condition and stator was tested before pulled it does produce spark. $150 plus shipping or pickup murrieta ca. 4 wire but they can be interchanged
  2. Today, 07:24 PM #2
    Re: 650 Kawasaki stator/cover/flywheel/bendix

    I also have a couple Sx eboxs and 1 x2 ebox setup all parts still inside them
  3. Today, 07:24 PM #3
    Re: 650 Kawasaki stator/cover/flywheel/bendix

    And free Sx hull Bare with pink slip
