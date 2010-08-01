|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
650 Kawasaki stator/cover/flywheel/bendix
All parts in good condition and stator was tested before pulled it does produce spark. $150 plus shipping or pickup murrieta ca. 4 wire but they can be interchanged
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 650 Kawasaki stator/cover/flywheel/bendix
I also have a couple Sx eboxs and 1 x2 ebox setup all parts still inside them
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 650 Kawasaki stator/cover/flywheel/bendix
And free Sx hull Bare with pink slip
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules