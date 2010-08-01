pxctoday

  Today, 07:11 PM #1
    1989 650SX in Augusta GA

    1989 650SX for sale. Pretty much stock with an SS prop and a K&N flame arrestor. Oil injection bypassed and removed. Comes with a fairly new cover. Hull has had some substantial repair work done on it prior to me buying the ski in 2008, so I am including an undamaged 1990 SX Hull with a title. I assumed I would need to swap everything over to the new hull but I never did, as the original hull has held up just fine. Also including a bunch of parts including a Keihin 40mm Carb/Intake and a Team Butch ride plate. See photos for more detail. Call or text me at 706-564-0165. Asking $850 for everything. TRAILER IS NOT INCLUDED IN SALE. 650SX ENGINE LEFT.JPG650SX RIGHT FRONT.JPG650SX RIGHT.JPG650sx spare hull left.JPG650sx spare parts.JPG650SX REAR.JPG650sx intake ride plate.JPG
  Today, 07:16 PM #2
    Re: 1989 650SX in Augusta GA

    Brand new battery in the purple ski. it starts right up and runs fine. Spare hull includes handlepole, throttle and cable, handlebars/grips, start/stop switch and harness, and driveshaft.
