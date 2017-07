Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi sx/x2 parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 31 Posts 695 Kawi sx/x2 parts Looking to sell some ocean pro ride plates for an x2 have a r&d scoop grate and a west coast grate also have a 750 sp that only needs pistons looking for 110 each on the red and chrome ride plates and 120 for scoop grate and 60 for west coast grate prices are shipped and looking for 300 for 750 20170710_074822.jpg '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

'97 Kawasaki 1100 stx - wifes whip #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 31 Posts 695 Re: Kawi sx/x2 parts 20170710_074854.jpg '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

'97 Kawasaki 1100 stx - wifes whip #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 31 Posts 695 Re: Kawi sx/x2 parts 20170710_074813.jpg '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

'97 Kawasaki 1100 stx - wifes whip #4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 31 Posts 695 Re: Kawi sx/x2 parts 20170710_074703.jpg '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

'97 Kawasaki 1100 stx - wifes whip Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules