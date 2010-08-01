Hey Guys,

I have a 96 and have confirmed the guage no longer works. I'm looking to get a replacement, but up here in Canada we have limited options.

Does anyone know if the larger one would work off the 99 SPX or the XP Ltd? The wiring seems the same (2 power in, 2 power out, and 2 to the VTS) but I'm not sure if they are swappable (providing I enlarge the mounting hole).

Thought I'd check with the pros here.


THanks!