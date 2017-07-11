Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: SXR carbs #1 resident guru Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 41 Posts 894 SXR carbs Selling a set Of SBN I40's removed from a friends ski ,carbs had been stripped & re-painted, choke removed & primer fittings installed, carbs were previously re jetted but now are back to stock specs, as always suggest a full rebuild.





$200 Shipped USPS Priority mail US only, thx





Do you have a manifold for those?





I do, $300 with intake











