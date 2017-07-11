pxctoday

Thread: SXR carbs

  1. Today, 04:13 PM #1
    Mulefoot
    resident guru Mulefoot's Avatar
    SXR carbs

    Selling a set Of SBN I40's removed from a friends ski ,carbs had been stripped & re-painted, choke removed & primer fittings installed, carbs were previously re jetted but now are back to stock specs, as always suggest a full rebuild.


  2. Today, 04:14 PM #2
    Mulefoot
    resident guru Mulefoot's Avatar
    Re: SXR carbs

    $200 Shipped USPS Priority mail US only, thx


  3. Today, 04:17 PM #3
    jbridg
    Frequent Poster
    Re: SXR carbs

    Do you have a manifold for those?
  4. Today, 04:19 PM #4
    Mulefoot
    resident guru Mulefoot's Avatar
    Re: SXR carbs

    Quote Originally Posted by jbridg View Post
    Do you have a manifold for those?
    I do, $300 with intake


  5. Today, 04:20 PM #5
    Mulefoot
    resident guru Mulefoot's Avatar
    Re: SXR carbs

    Quote Originally Posted by Mulefoot View Post
    I do, $300 with intake


    Just don't have any extra of the spacers that you would need


