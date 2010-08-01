Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx 38mm ts carb swap, throttle cable bracket issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Cedarburg, WI Age 21 Posts 3 650sx 38mm ts carb swap, throttle cable bracket issue Hey guys,



I recently swapped a full 38mm cdkii setup from a ts onto my 650sx. The only issue I'm having is that I can't seem to get the throttle cable to pull correctly using the stock bracket. Any help would be appreciated.



The ts carb pulls down but just doesn't get to full throttle with the stock sx throttle cable bracket. I can only get it to 3/4 throttle and then it binds up. Just wondering if anyone has made a bracket that works with this?

