    650sx 38mm ts carb swap, throttle cable bracket issue

    Hey guys,

    I recently swapped a full 38mm cdkii setup from a ts onto my 650sx. The only issue I'm having is that I can't seem to get the throttle cable to pull correctly using the stock bracket. Any help would be appreciated.

    Thanks!
    Re: 650sx 38mm ts carb swap, throttle cable bracket issue

    Ts is a pull up carb, I think u can swap the throttle 'wheel' off your 28 I think
    Re: 650sx 38mm ts carb swap, throttle cable bracket issue

    The ts carb pulls down but just doesn't get to full throttle with the stock sx throttle cable bracket. I can only get it to 3/4 throttle and then it binds up. Just wondering if anyone has made a bracket that works with this?
