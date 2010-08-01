|
Need a Kawasaki title
Need a Kawasaki title to replace one that was lost on I-75 due to my recent stroke i can't remember the original owners name thanx
Re: Need a Kawasaki title
hmmm!
use your registration numbers or hin and contact the proper authorities responsible for boat registration in your state.
Re: Need a Kawasaki title
I'm from ky.it is a hassle it would be easier to obtain a title . I had a x2 titled as a Yamaha and it worked
