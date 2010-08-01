Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: xlt1200 -- input? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location South jersey Age 28 Posts 35 xlt1200 -- input? What should compression be for rebuild on single cylinder? This ski had cyl 3 rebuilt in December of this past year. Has 3 rides on it and compression on rebuilt cylinder is about 115ish while 2 original cylinders are at 120. That doesnt seem right to me. Thoughts? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Massachusetts Posts 49 Re: xlt1200 -- input? try adding oil and see if the compression comes up

usually if they are within 15psi of each other they are fine.... just odd that is is 5 less then factory ones after rebuild Last edited by XTTURBOX; Today at 01:12 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location South jersey Age 28 Posts 35 Re: xlt1200 -- input? adding oil into cylinder? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Massachusetts Posts 49 Re: xlt1200 -- input? it will bring compression up if one of the rings isn't seated

add about a 2 tablespoons of oil, put compression tester on and crank....if compression comes up you have a ring issue

