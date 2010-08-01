|
xlt1200 -- input?
What should compression be for rebuild on single cylinder? This ski had cyl 3 rebuilt in December of this past year. Has 3 rides on it and compression on rebuilt cylinder is about 115ish while 2 original cylinders are at 120. That doesnt seem right to me. Thoughts?
Re: xlt1200 -- input?
try adding oil and see if the compression comes up
usually if they are within 15psi of each other they are fine.... just odd that is is 5 less then factory ones after rebuild
Re: xlt1200 -- input?
adding oil into cylinder?
Re: xlt1200 -- input?
it will bring compression up if one of the rings isn't seated
add about a 2 tablespoons of oil, put compression tester on and crank....if compression comes up you have a ring issue
