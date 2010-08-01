pxctoday

  Today, 12:56 PM #1
    Mattc8821
    xlt1200 -- input?

    What should compression be for rebuild on single cylinder? This ski had cyl 3 rebuilt in December of this past year. Has 3 rides on it and compression on rebuilt cylinder is about 115ish while 2 original cylinders are at 120. That doesnt seem right to me. Thoughts?
  Today, 12:59 PM #2
    XTTURBOX
    Re: xlt1200 -- input?

    try adding oil and see if the compression comes up
    usually if they are within 15psi of each other they are fine.... just odd that is is 5 less then factory ones after rebuild
  Today, 01:21 PM #3
    Mattc8821
    Re: xlt1200 -- input?

    adding oil into cylinder?
  Today, 01:25 PM #4
    XTTURBOX
    Re: xlt1200 -- input?

    it will bring compression up if one of the rings isn't seated
    add about a 2 tablespoons of oil, put compression tester on and crank....if compression comes up you have a ring issue
