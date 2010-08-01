Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe Spec 1 and Micro Touch rev limiter with ECWI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Ontario Age 24 Posts 1 Factory Pipe Spec 1 and Micro Touch rev limiter with ECWI I just purchased a factory pipe spec 1 for my stock 1996 XP 800, comes with a micro touch rev limiter box and ECWI. the ski has a fresh engine with 170 psi compression, makes good power but I'm looking for more. Is the rev limiter box important? also is it worth the headache of setting up the ECWI? Any tuning and setup info would be helpful or even just general knowledge. Ive ordered the correct jets for the pipe and am installing them with carb rebuild kits at the same time as the pipe.



