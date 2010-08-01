Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Baker Hydraulic Trim with Brand New Magura Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2011 Location Minneapolis Age 37 Posts 151 Baker Hydraulic Trim with Brand New Magura Parts I have a Baker Hydraulic trim system with brand new Magura Slave Cylinder 14mm throw, Master Cylinder/Lever 22mm, 10' Tubing 5mm OD, Barb Fitting, Bleed Plug, Bleed Kit. The slave cylinder ram hole will have to be drilled out 1-2mm to fit over the existing part on the Baker Trim.



$400.00 Shipped in lower 48 states. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules