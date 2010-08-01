I have a Baker Hydraulic trim system with brand new Magura Slave Cylinder 14mm throw, Master Cylinder/Lever 22mm, 10' Tubing 5mm OD, Barb Fitting, Bleed Plug, Bleed Kit. The slave cylinder ram hole will have to be drilled out 1-2mm to fit over the existing part on the Baker Trim.

$400.00 Shipped in lower 48 states.