Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 rx di and 97 spx w/ double trailer $4300 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Granite city, il Posts 5 2002 rx di and 97 spx w/ double trailer $4300 I've had these for about the last 8 years and they've been a blast but it's time to move on and I need to pay off some bills. The spx has some fading and dock scarring on the front but runs good, have not done anything to the motor since I've owned it except for starter solenoid and carb cleaning. It doesn't have an hour meter but I'm sure I've only put about 50 to 70 hours on it since I've owned it. The rx di has about 150 hours on it and I bought it with 43 on it. It's been my favorite of the 2 and rides great. Last year the trim module went out on it but I've since bought my own trim fix mod and installed it. Asking $4300, skiis are in granite city illinois

https://stlouis.craigslist.org/boa/6175548526.html

