Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: what is a 650sx jet pump worth? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2009 Location ohio Posts 2,091 what is a 650sx jet pump worth? Hey guys and gals, I'm kind of getting out of the jet ski scene (moved on to flying boats and don't have time or money for both). I had a spare pump with a stainless impeller, and the steering assembly I removed from a 93 650sx I had for 5 years. The ski always ran great. but I parted it out as I used the engine for another project.



I haven't looked at the pump in few years but I didn't want to just throw the pump away so I listed it on ebay and the description read "sold as is removed from a working ski". Guy buys it for $160 and when he gets it he tells me that the straightening vanes are all beat up and that the bearings are worn out and need replaced. I honestly never noticed any damage to the veins but I didn't ever look for any damage either. He wants a full refund now and saying that it isn't in working condition. I don't agree with that because it worked just fine for me. I have been in his shoes and my understanding when I am buying something listed as sold as is is that what I am getting is what is shown in the picture and the seller doesn't have the time or knowledge to inspect and warranty its condition and so if it totally doesn't work its my loss.



I see his frustration if what he is saying is true and I'm not trying to screw the guy so what would a fair price be for a pump in the condition he claims? I may just end up trying to issue a partial refund I kind of feel like I'm getting shafted if I issue a full refund because I intentionally said sold as is as I didn't want to warranty the condition of the bearings or pump itself other than to say that it was removed from a working ski and it does have some value as it sits. Yes, i don't spell check or grammar check and i make frequent grammatical errors. If anyone wants to tell me that why don't you just bite your tounge. Were on here to share our knowledge of the great invention that is the jet watercrafts and lets keep it to that!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

