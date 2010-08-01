Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: How to do go fast parts on Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Duluth, Minnesota Age 17 Posts 6 How to do go fast parts on Kawasaki X2 Hello everyone

Kinda new to the x2 world, just bumped into a nice west coast pipe that came in an x2 my buddy just got. He is also new so I paid him $50 for it (he only paid $200, yet to be determined if the x2 runs...) since I have owned mine for a little bit and wanted a little more snap. Stock, it is hard to get it out of the water even on decent size wakes. Is the west coast pipe drop in and go or are there any carb or other adjustments I need to make? Also, this will be the first mod done to this, is there any impeller that would be good to run with the west coast pipe and a stock engine? Looking to ride flat lakes, rivers, and maybe a little wave jumping on lake superior if the wind is blowing the right direction.



Also, the x2 my friend got is an '86, (we have a bilge pump coming for it lol). However, his solenoid is exposed to the air (no black plastic box) Was this how the 86s were? And there was no cover for the electronics on the top of the engine compartment by the steering system. Were they just exposed? Is there anything else to keep in mind with the '86? Thanks in advance! #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,167 Re: How to do go fast parts on Kawasaki X2 Good impeller for stockish X2 8/16 or 9/17 skat standard blades -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Duluth, Minnesota Age 17 Posts 6 Re: How to do go fast parts on Kawasaki X2 Originally Posted by still standin Originally Posted by Good impeller for stockish X2 8/16 or 9/17 skat standard blades #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 72 Re: How to do go fast parts on Kawasaki X2 The 1986 X2s had a different ignition system that all of the later model years. The components in the '86 were exposed. The '86 ignition does not have a built in rev limiter either.



If you have a stock 28mm Keihn carb on your ski, you will want to upgrade it to complement the Westcoast pipe.



I would also recommend cutting the cylinder head to get a little more compression. Don't go too much; just have it cut so you can run 93 octane gasoline. #5 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,167 Re: How to do go fast parts on Kawasaki X2 Originally Posted by CarlWithAKay Originally Posted by Will either one of those work as I mod it? Which one is "better" for holeshot? -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Duluth, Minnesota Age 17 Posts 6 Re: How to do go fast parts on Kawasaki X2 Originally Posted by Kershawman Originally Posted by The 1986 X2s had a different ignition system that all of the later model years. The components in the '86 were exposed. The '86 ignition does not have a built in rev limiter either.



If you have a stock 28mm Keihn carb on your ski, you will want to upgrade it to complement the Westcoast pipe.



I would also recommend cutting the cylinder head to get a little more compression. Don't go too much; just have it cut so you can run 93 octane gasoline. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules