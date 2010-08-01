Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 Wave venture 1100 cutting in and out. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Dearborn, Michigan Age 46 Posts 37 97 Wave venture 1100 cutting in and out. Hey all. Ski has been running pretty good before this weekend when ski was rolled and I'm not sure it was turned the right way. It started right away and they drove it back in.





Now it seems like the ski is turning on and off really quick as I'm driving. It starts right away and never dies but cuts in and out while driving. I think its electrical it feels like someone is turning the switch on and off. If I tap the stop button it dies all the way so I don't think thats it. If I pull the lanyard and shove it back in really quick it doesn't resume so I don't think that's it either.





It was wet inside and all the wires by the front electrical box were damp. Strange thing is if i make a left turn it doesn't do it.





Also there is a fuse that is located inside the rubber block where the coils meet the plug wires. it was very corroded. i cleaned it up but from the wiring diagrams it looks like this is just for the starter.

