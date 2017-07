Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New project time again! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 204 New project time again! Just picked up another Daytona 1000 finally tonight. Drove almost 4 hours to get it. Then 4 hours home. Cost was $375 no trailer. Seller claims it needs a driveshaft and coupler, starter, starter solenoid, stator, and a tune up. I called bs on that and bought it assuming it needs much more. Hull is pretty faded. I have big plans for this guy. Starting by partially parting it out. For another ski that will hopefully be coming soon. Stay tuned...





IMAG0698.jpg Last edited by Associated98; Today at 01:19 AM . Own:

99' TSR 770

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,289 Blog Entries 6 Re: New project time again! Is that a new Bearing Buddy



Good Luck!





BM. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules