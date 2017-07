Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 750sx small pin sbn44 single manifold and 750sx POLE #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location New Hamshire Age 28 Posts 2,125 WTB 750sx small pin sbn44 single manifold and 750sx POLE Looking to put my small pin jet mate on single carb



Broke 750sx pole this weekend. Stock or.aluminum please send pics.



Easiest if you email me.

Tonyvizone@yahoo.com 87 JS550- WC reed cyl.. 51 mph

89 Jet Mate 750sx

93 B1 1100

94 B1 760

