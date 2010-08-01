Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 650sx brain buster.... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Utah Age 29 Posts 1 1993 650sx brain buster.... Hey guys I'm pretty new to the jet ski world. I've been buying them up for the past few months. I recently pulled a 1993 650sx out of a guys field that hadn't been ran in a good 10 years or so. I was actually very surprised when I got it running. Did a basic tune up(carb rebuild, fuel lines, block off plates, primer kit. Anyways, I Took it out Saturday for the first time, it idles great in the water and you hit the gas to get up and it does the same thing as if there are weeds/garbage in the intake/pump area. Eventually when you get it moving fast enough it will snap out of it and run completely normal until you come to a complete stop. So I pulled the intake grate and pump off and cleaned everything out hoping that would fix it. Took it out today and it did the same thing. It runs great once it's up and going but getting there takes some finesse. On the way in While I was in the no wake zone I noticed that if I turned the bars all the way left or right to get up out of the water it has full power. Anyone have any idea what I should be looking for? Sorry for the novel Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bradyjay88 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

