    Re: pump exhaust work around?

    Quote Originally Posted by TMali View Post
    Get a water box in the dang thing!

    It will help get an air pocket in the exhaust system and water wont flow back into your pipe. It will get ride of your extreme gangster lean and just have a regular gangster lean
    Which would you recommend. Need the highest flowing one I can get as I don't need it for noise.
    Re: pump exhaust work around?

    Im running a Factory pipe water box that i cut out the stock 1.75" tubes and welded in 2" tubes. Im running a full 2" exhaust.

    Any aftermarket water box will flow enough (depending on your exhaust tube size)

    Or if you really dont want one you could route some extra tubing in your exhaust systems to the side that tilts up (battery side) to help try to catch a air bubble when the ski tips.
