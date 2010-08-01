Results 11 to 12 of 12 Thread: pump exhaust work around? #11 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 893 Re: pump exhaust work around? Originally Posted by TMali Originally Posted by Get a water box in the dang thing!



It will help get an air pocket in the exhaust system and water wont flow back into your pipe. It will get ride of your extreme gangster lean and just have a regular gangster lean #12 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,280 Re: pump exhaust work around? Im running a Factory pipe water box that i cut out the stock 1.75" tubes and welded in 2" tubes. Im running a full 2" exhaust.



Any aftermarket water box will flow enough (depending on your exhaust tube size)



Or if you really dont want one you could route some extra tubing in your exhaust systems to the side that tilts up (battery side) to help try to catch a air bubble when the ski tips. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Alter Ego Trip Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules