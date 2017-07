Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Applying CRC 6-56? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Florida Posts 2 Applying CRC 6-56? New to PWCs and just bought my first one (2006 R-12X). I've read a lot about using the CRC 6-56 to prevent corrosion and my question is: do you guys literally just spray the entire engine/turbo/wg actuator or are there certain parts that I should avoid spraying? I'm about to take the seat off and give pretty much everything a good coating with this stuff.

Good idea to hit the cables and anything else thats metal I assume?

