Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Launching from a roof rack - is this a bad idea? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 51 Posts 86 Launching from a roof rack - is this a bad idea? So this is just a CAD image I created. The measurements seem to work!

But I'm still not sure if I should build it....



Has this been tried before?



car_top_launch.jpg Regards

1996 JS750SXI (sold in 2017!), 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet (in progress) #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,284 Re: Launching from a roof rack - is this a bad idea? Take it from someone that has had many many roof racks. It takes way less than a superjet to bend the car up where the roof rack sits on the car. And then it takes much less than a sj to pull that rack off the top of the car and boats and paddles are everywhere. It won't work, and will damage everything. #3 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 31 Posts 640 Re: Launching from a roof rack - is this a bad idea? Most roof racks are meant to carry like 165lbs unless you're talking about building something very substantial yourself. So no don't do that. My small fleet...[90 SN SJ ] [90 X2] [90 Jet-n-Cat ] #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,280 Re: Launching from a roof rack - is this a bad idea? The roof rack on my car is rated at 100lbs per bar #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 51 Posts 86 Re: Launching from a roof rack - is this a bad idea? I did carry this ski home on the rack like this when I bought it.

But it was lighter then - no gas and no engine.

Maybe I was pushing my luck.



roof_carry.jpg Regards

