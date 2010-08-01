Tonight i started working on a customer ski that has had dual carbs and all the go fast goodies in the past. He got tired of wrenching on it all the time so he put a single carb and stock ignition stuff back on. I started with compression test as usual and got 220 psi! And yes, my gauge is accurate. Then i noticed the extra washers on the head. Its a stock head that has been milled WAaayy down. I'm talkin thin! It has an SX200 stamped in it, anybody know what that means? It shows no detonation and decent piston wash pattern. Just wondering what the max is on a 550, he made no mention of running race gas.