Hey guys and gals,

After having no luck finding a repair shop willing to take this repair on, I've decided to tackle it myself but have a question on removal. I've decided on replacing the entire housing rather than rebuilding the original with new seals/bearings, etc because I've read that if it's not perfect you can have vibration (the original problem I'm trying to fix) and water leaks. My question is can I remove the housing/coupler by simply taking out the pump/shaft (I've done this once before to upgrade the impeller) or do I have to unbolt the engine and move it forward? Thanks for the help!