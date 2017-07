Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 61x cylinder, msd, raider water box beach house sponsons, intake grate #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location anderson Indiana Age 34 Posts 423 61x cylinder, msd, raider water box beach house sponsons, intake grate Clearing out some parts 61x cylinder $125 still need to check bore size.

msd enhancer 650/701 $175

waveraider water box $50

either vxr pro or wr3 gp water box $30

long exhaust hose $40

beach house waveraider sponsons from a 95 $150 (no hardware)

waveraider top loader intake grate worx $75

Wr3 quadrafin ride plate $20

prices are plus shipping possible trade for a 300/440 running complete engine and electronics

