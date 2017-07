Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hello fellow PWCers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location United States Age 44 Posts 2 Hello fellow PWCers My name is Mike and I just joined. I've been a faithful Yamaha fan since I purchased my '93 Pro VXR new that year and still have it today. I also purchased a new 2007 FX Cruiser HO but sold it 5 years later. Now I'm looking into a new VXR. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules