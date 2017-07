Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: wtb 550 stroker crank #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,907 wtb 550 stroker crank Im looking for a stroker crank for a 550, if it needs a rebuild no prob.

Whats out there guys help me out please Mr Ski its been over 48mths now. Have those parts turned up yet. I would like my factory half pipe and the pjs reed stuffers back #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,287 Blog Entries 6 Re: wtb 550 stroker crank When the PJS R&D department started moving all its junk outside (after the bankruptcy)

there was several ~650 engines made from bored and stroked 91 to 95 550 reed cases

with the larger bolt pattern.



It turned out Jeff preferred racing 550 mods punched out to ~630cc instead of actually

racing the JS650 sx.





BM.





