Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kawasaki JS440 Gas Tank and Mikuni bn38 Carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Vancouver island Age 23 Posts 28 WTB Kawasaki JS440 Gas Tank and Mikuni bn38 Carb Looking for a gas tank from a js440 or js550. Also looking for a mikuni bn38mm carb! thanks in advance.

must ship to canada.... I'll quit before I sit.



1990 JS440

-westcoast high compression head

-westcoast exhaust

-westcoast intake mani

-westcoast ride plate

-finger throttle



1989 JS440

-Kerker exhaust

-westcoast exhaust manifold

-over bore

-finger throttle





1991 JS550

