pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:01 PM #1
    prowakeskater
    prowakeskater is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    california
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works????

    Hey guys! I have read through all similar posts and couldn't find answers

    Just got a round nose with a 61x and factory b

    ran it the day after I got it for hours just fine. It had a waterbox that was so loud that I couldn't keep it, and immediately switched it out for the stocker

    ever since the swap the ski will run great for about 5 minutes. Bottom end snappy, top end fast, everything is good, until it warms up

    then the ski starts to die a slow death, increasingly bogging until finally succumbing

    I can hit it with a single squirt of fuel from the primer and it will fire RIGHT back up for a little then it will die again. Repeating this will get my back to my dock.

    I have done the following:

    1) ensured the fuel tank vent is working properly (bypassed all valves)
    2) ensured fuel filter isn't the culprit (bypassed it)
    3) played with the low and high screws (starting with 2 1/2 turns on both, currently on 3 and with no difference


    whats confusing is how it will run great until warmed up. Will accelerate fine, hook up, pop out of the water great, everything **** for about 5 minutes

    tf is up!?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:08 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,277

    Re: HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works

    Good cold and bad hot is rich, or something ele, ooorrrr tooo lean and seizing maybe

    So basically everything
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:30 PM #3
    prowakeskater
    prowakeskater is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    california
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    Re: HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works

    Could the waterbox have any ill effect? Looks like it may have been modified, worrying the water could be making its way back into the system... but not sure how all of that works

    If I shoot it full of fuel from the primer, it fires up. That suggests it isn't rich... but if a freer flowing exhaust via the waterbox was fine and dandy, why would a more restrictive stock waterbox require more fuel?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:45 PM #4
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,287
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works

    I don't think that pumping the primer has anything to do with the problem.
    In other words, I don't think it is carburetion.


    Quote Originally Posted by prowakeskater View Post
    1) ensured the fuel tank vent is working properly (bypassed all valves)
    That has me concerned.

    Quote Originally Posted by prowakeskater View Post
    Could the waterbox have any ill effect, why would a more restrictive stock waterbox require more fuel?
    It won't, it will require less fuel.


    I think you either have a fuel leak, or an exhaust leak.

    Both will suffocate the engine.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 