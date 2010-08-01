Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works???? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location california Age 30 Posts 4 HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works???? Hey guys! I have read through all similar posts and couldn't find answers



Just got a round nose with a 61x and factory b



ran it the day after I got it for hours just fine. It had a waterbox that was so loud that I couldn't keep it, and immediately switched it out for the stocker



ever since the swap the ski will run great for about 5 minutes. Bottom end snappy, top end fast, everything is good, until it warms up



then the ski starts to die a slow death, increasingly bogging until finally succumbing



I can hit it with a single squirt of fuel from the primer and it will fire RIGHT back up for a little then it will die again. Repeating this will get my back to my dock.



I have done the following:



1) ensured the fuel tank vent is working properly (bypassed all valves)

2) ensured fuel filter isn't the culprit (bypassed it)

3) played with the low and high screws (starting with 2 1/2 turns on both, currently on 3 and with no difference





whats confusing is how it will run great until warmed up. Will accelerate fine, hook up, pop out of the water great, everything **** for about 5 minutes



tf is up!? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,277 Re: HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works Good cold and bad hot is rich, or something ele, ooorrrr tooo lean and seizing maybe



So basically everything #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location california Age 30 Posts 4 Re: HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works Could the waterbox have any ill effect? Looks like it may have been modified, worrying the water could be making its way back into the system... but not sure how all of that works



If I shoot it full of fuel from the primer, it fires up. That suggests it isn't rich... but if a freer flowing exhaust via the waterbox was fine and dandy, why would a more restrictive stock waterbox require more fuel? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,287 Blog Entries 6 Re: HELP! RoundNose 61x runs great until warm, then bogs and dies. Priming fuel works I don't think that pumping the primer has anything to do with the problem.

In other words, I don't think it is carburetion.





Originally Posted by prowakeskater Originally Posted by 1) ensured the fuel tank vent is working properly (bypassed all valves)



Originally Posted by prowakeskater Originally Posted by Could the waterbox have any ill effect, why would a more restrictive stock waterbox require more fuel?





I think you either have a fuel leak, or an exhaust leak.



Both will suffocate the engine.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





