Stolen Kawasaki 750
Hi Guys,
My 1996 750 standup was stolen out of the back of my truck today (July 10th) between 7:00am and 4:15PM while at work in Milwaukie Oregon just outside of Portland. It has a custom white orange and silver paint job with orange hydroturf, a silver handlebar and green registration numbers WN3659NG. The HIN is KAW94731L596. If anyone locally sees anything or comes across anything suspicious for sale on craigslist, here, or anywhere else please please let me know.
The ski had a 750 Big pin engine that had been painted orange, orange fuel lines. ProK flame arrestors, and an ebox in brand new condition that had been redone by jetski solutions.
I've had this ski since I was in highschool and it really meant a lot to me. It will not be easy to replace. Any information to help catch the person who did this would mean so much to me.
Thank you!!
IMG_5286.JPGIMG_5285.JPG
Re: Stolen Kawasaki 750
Damn man, I hope you find it all in one piece. I hate a thief!
