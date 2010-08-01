pxctoday

    Benflynn
    Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t

    Looking for a jetting starting point for the blackjack carb we have coming.

    62t/61x w/mild ex porting 83mm
    prok f/a
    riva conversion manifold(kawi manifold and adapter plate) carbon reeds
    protec dbp w/stainless chamber and tdr water-box
    Hooker 9/16 w/stock nozzle
    r&d head
    62t cdi

    thanks
    driftmaster
    Re: Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t

    I run a single bj 46 and also have a duel 46mm bj set up on a 900cc engine. Art likes reverse jetting and its normally how he shipps them. I find reverse jetting wants to load up when rec riding. Yes, it does make power faster but you have to keep it cleared out by brapping the throttle. He likes 27 psi pop off on most carbs also.

    I would start at:
    27 pop off
    120 low
    145 high

    For reverse jetting:
    27 pop off
    135 low
    130 high

    Good luck, please post when you find a likable set up.
    wmazz
    Re: Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    protec dbp w/stainless chamber
    Wow, you included the DBP (Dallas Baker Products)

    Their logo used to be this goofy bald dog that looked like Dallas, and UnderDog


    BM
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


