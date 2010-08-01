|
|
Top Dog
Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t
Looking for a jetting starting point for the blackjack carb we have coming.
62t/61x w/mild ex porting 83mm
prok f/a
riva conversion manifold(kawi manifold and adapter plate) carbon reeds
protec dbp w/stainless chamber and tdr water-box
Hooker 9/16 w/stock nozzle
r&d head
62t cdi
thanks
Re: Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t
I run a single bj 46 and also have a duel 46mm bj set up on a 900cc engine. Art likes reverse jetting and its normally how he shipps them. I find reverse jetting wants to load up when rec riding. Yes, it does make power faster but you have to keep it cleared out by brapping the throttle. He likes 27 psi pop off on most carbs also.
I would start at:
27 pop off
120 low
145 high
For reverse jetting:
27 pop off
135 low
130 high
Good luck, please post when you find a likable set up.
Re: Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t
Wow, you included the DBP (Dallas Baker Products)
Originally Posted by Benflynn
protec dbp w/stainless chamber
Their logo used to be this goofy bald dog that looked like Dallas, and UnderDog
BM
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
