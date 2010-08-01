Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,277 Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t Looking for a jetting starting point for the blackjack carb we have coming.



62t/61x w/mild ex porting 83mm

prok f/a

riva conversion manifold(kawi manifold and adapter plate) carbon reeds

protec dbp w/stainless chamber and tdr water-box

Hooker 9/16 w/stock nozzle

r&d head

62t cdi



thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,054 Re: Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t I run a single bj 46 and also have a duel 46mm bj set up on a 900cc engine. Art likes reverse jetting and its normally how he shipps them. I find reverse jetting wants to load up when rec riding. Yes, it does make power faster but you have to keep it cleared out by brapping the throttle. He likes 27 psi pop off on most carbs also.



I would start at:

27 pop off

120 low

145 high



For reverse jetting:

27 pop off

135 low

130 high



Good luck, please post when you find a likable set up. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,287 Blog Entries 6 Re: Jetting? Blackjack 44 on 62t Originally Posted by Benflynn Originally Posted by protec dbp w/stainless chamber



Their logo used to be this goofy bald dog that looked like Dallas, and UnderDog





BM Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Benflynn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules